Xin Xing, giant panda with progeny around the globe, dies at 38

HONG KONG (NYTIMES) – Xin Xing, a giant panda who grew to an age that shattered records, lived a life of great appetites.

Born in the wild in a sprawling panda sanctuary in China’s Sichuan Province, she was transferred to the Chongqing Zoo in south-western China when she was just a year old.

There, she became known for outpacing other pandas with her seemingly bottomless stomach – putting away 70 pounds (31.75kg) of bamboo shoots, leaves and fruit daily.

She gained the distinction of becoming the world’s oldest panda in captivity. And as the matriarch of 153 descendants who have lived around the globe, she was a potent symbol of China’s panda diplomacy.

On Dec 8, Xin Xing, whose name means “new star” in Mandarin, died at 38 (the equivalent of at least 110 in human years). The cause was multiple organ failures and other ailments that led to fatal infections in her respiratory and digestive tracts, the Chongqing Zoo said in a statement Monday (Dec 21).

For a giant panda described by her longtime caretaker as bad-tempered and aggressive, Xin Xing achieved several feats in life.

Fewer than 30 pandas in captivity have lived beyond the age of 30. (Wild pandas have even shorter life spans – 14 to 20 years.) Xin Xing broke that barrier.

Giant pandas also have a low success rate with breeding in captivity. Females ovulate only once a year, in the spring and can conceive for only around one to three days during this time. The window is small. Success is not certain.

But Xin Xing gave birth to at least 10 cubs, according to the Chinese news media, helping to spawn progeny that have lived in Canada, Taiwan and the United States.

There are 1,900 giant pandas in the wild, and 600 others are in zoos and breeding centres that seek to increase the population of the vulnerable species. China owns almost all the animals, including those born abroad to parents lent for a fee to foreign zoos.