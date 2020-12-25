台灣登BBC十大關鍵時刻　陸軍同婚改變亞洲！｜Taiwan’s military same-sex marriage is ‘defining moment of 2020’: BBC

【看CP學英文】今年，台灣陸軍舉辦的聯合婚禮中參與的兩對同性伴侶登上英國廣播公司BBC，成為2020「改變亞洲的關鍵時刻」之一。

Taiwan’s debut of same-sex couples joining in on a mass military wedding is one of the ten defining moments of 2020 that changed Asia, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC, 英國廣播公司).

2020即將接近尾聲之際，BBC於週四分享了十張精選照片，表示這些關鍵時刻都為亞洲地區帶來改變，而其中一張即是台灣於10月30日軍方舉辦的聯合婚禮，展現多元化社會和包容力。

As 2020 comes to an end, BBC released ten photos on Thursday where they deemed “defining moments of 2020” which brought change to Asia, and Taiwan was included for its demonstration of inclusion on Oct. 30.

文中，BBC引用當天其中一對新婚人中尉陳瑩宣所述，希望她們的參與可以讓台灣的LGBT人士能在軍中驕傲的站出來。

The BBC quoted Chen Ying-hsuan (陳瑩宣), the army lieutenant who married her love, Li Li-chen remarking that they hoped “more LGBT people in the military can bravely stand up.”

「在愛情中，每個人都是公平的，」她補充，呼應了她認為「台灣的軍隊非常開放」的言論。

“In matters of love, everyone will be treated equally,” she added, reaffirming her claim to the public that Taiwan’s “military is very open-minded.”

BBC同時也指出，這個改變2020的時刻，也是繼台灣於去年成為亞洲第一個區域將同性婚姻合法化的關鍵事件。

BBC also pointed out that the prominent event was held just one year after Taiwan became the first region in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

除了台灣以外，泰國曼谷社運民眾運用巨大的黃色小鴨抵擋警方水柱的照片也有登榜。

Apart from Taiwan, youth protests in Bangkok, Thailand amid calls for democracy was also included, and the picture where a giant yellow, rubber duck was used to defend protesters against water cannons was chosen.

其他重要的歷史性時刻包括於印度、南北韓、香港、中國、菲律賓和印尼捕捉的照片。

Pivotal moments that were captured in India, North and South Korea, Hong Kong, China, the Philippines and Indonesia were also included in the list.