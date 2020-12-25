Hopes for end to COVID-19 among top wish on Taipei 101

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei 101 is launching an online make-a-wish campaign, in which people can speak their minds and have their year-end wishes displayed on Taipei 101.

The words have been shown on the 59th and 60th floor of Taipei 101 and the make-a-wish campaign will last until Friday.

In addition, the lights of the Taipei 101 are changed to pink to represent “love”, and lighting shows are launched every hour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., between Dec. 24-31.

The representative of Taipei 101 said that the campaign has drawn nearly 2,000 people to make a wish. The keywords “love” and “Taiwan” appeared most frequently in the prayers, with records of 250 and 139 times respectively.

Among thousands of messages, many have expressed hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic would end soon, while some wished that they could travel abroad again, adding that the country they wanted to visit most was Japan.