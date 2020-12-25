Hopes for end to COVID-19 among top wish on Taipei 101

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei 101 is launching an online make-a-wish campaign, in which people can speak their minds and have their year-end wishes displayed on Taipei 101.   

The words have been shown on the 59th and 60th floor of Taipei 101 and the make-a-wish campaign will last until Friday.   

People left words of encouragement for Taiwan. (Courtesy of Taipei 101)

In addition, the lights of the Taipei 101 are changed to pink to represent “love”, and lighting shows are launched every hour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., between Dec. 24-31.  

The representative of Taipei 101 said that the campaign has drawn nearly 2,000 people to make a wish. The keywords “love” and “Taiwan” appeared most frequently in the prayers, with records of 250 and 139 times respectively.   

Among thousands of messages, many have expressed hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic would end soon, while some wished that they could travel abroad again, adding that the country they wanted to visit most was Japan. 