這國家聖誕傳統超恐怖！網驚：壞小孩做一輩子惡夢｜‘Krampus’ among top 3 quirky Christmas traditions from around the globe

【看CP學英文】撇開宗教信仰，聖誕節已成為幸福與陪伴的象徵。不同區域的人也各自用獨特的方式慶祝這個節日，其中奧地利的聖誕傳統更是駭人。就讓我們來看看三個怪異卻可愛的聖誕傳統吧。

Whether you’re religious or not, Christmas has become a symbol of happiness and companionship. It’s interesting to see how people from different regions celebrates this holiday. In particular, the celebrations in Austria is perhaps more on the scary side than warmth. Hence, let’s take a look at three weird, yet wonderful, Christmas traditions.

日本肯德基炸雞大餐| Kentucky Fried Chicken Dinner, Japan

對於許多東亞國家，包含日本在內，聖誕節的地位並不突出。但是近年來，有個非典型的傳統逐漸在日本社會成形，那就是肯德基炸雞聖誕大餐。據說，1974年有位外國人在日本無法買到火雞，只能靠著肯德基的炸雞一解思鄉情愁。

Christmas isn’t too meaningful for many East Asian countries, including Japan. However, a rising and unorthodox tradition has formed in recent years in Japan – a Christmas feast of a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. It is rumored that this tradition originated in 1974, when a foreigner couldn’t purchase turkey but only fried chicken during the Christmas season.

不久後，肯德基把握這個趨勢，大肆行銷，成功將「炸雞桶餐」化身為聖誕節必備的餐點。日本人對肯德基炸雞為之瘋狂，須排隊兩小時才能成功購買到熱騰騰的炸雞歡慶聖誕。

Soon, Kentucky took great advantage of the scenario and successfully instilled the concept of “Bucket Meal” throughout Japan. The Japanese fervently crave Kentucky fried chicken on Christmas so much that it usually takes 2 hours to get a perfect meal.

多倫多聖誕樹點燈日| Cavalcade of Lights, Toronto

聖誕樹點燈日具有超過50年歷史，也象徵著12月的起點。多倫多聖誕樹點燈日起初是為了向大眾展示新落成的多倫多市政府大樓。漸漸地，點燈日成為多倫多市民殷殷期盼到來的一天。

A Toronto tradition over 50 years of history, Cavalcade of Lights marks the official start to the festive December. Cavalcade of Lights first held to demonstrated the newly-constructed City Hall of Toronto. It gradually became an event that everyone in Toronto excitedly look forward to participate in.

多倫多聖誕樹點燈日的特色眾多，其中最具指標的是在一棵18公尺高的聖誕樹坐落於市中心的彌敦菲臘廣場，民眾可聚集在廣場欣賞絢爛的煙火秀，並且觀賞樂團演出。

Cavalcade of Lights features an illuminating 18-meter tall Christmas tree, dazzling fireworks shows and many musical performances in the center of the City – Nathan Phillips Square.

奧地利聖誕妖怪：坎卜斯| “Krampus” of Austria

一說到怪獸般的生物，人們可能會聯想到萬聖節。不過，聖尼古拉的邪惡隨從坎卜斯卻是在聖誕節期間現身。聖尼古拉負責獎賞乖巧的小孩，而坎卜斯則是懲罰調皮搗蛋的孩子，他會將不聽話的孩子抓起來，藏到他的袋子中帶走。

When it comes to beast-like creatures and scary costumes, you might associate them with Halloween. Yet, “Krampus”, which is St. Nicholas’ evil accomplice, appears during Christmas time in Austria.

While St. Nicholas rewards well-behaved children, Krampus whisks naughty kids away in his sack.

坎卜斯的由來雖然不是很明確，但許多學者認為他的外觀和行為可能源為被基督教魔鬼同化的超自然怪物。

Although the origin of the Krampus remains unclear, many Austrians and anthropologists surmise that their actions and appearance may derive from pagan supernatural beings associated with Christian devils.

因此，在12月初，奧地利街上會有許多裝扮成坎卜斯的人，手拿鈴鐺，嚇嚇小孩，製造聖誕的氣氛，十分特別！

In the early December, you can spot people dressing up as Krampus on Austrian streets to frighten children with bells!