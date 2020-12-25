防疫優先！日本黑幫首度取消跨年活動 | Japanese gang cancels New Year’s events due to COVID-19

【看CP學英文】日本境內2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）疫情嚴峻，東京早在9月即宣布取消澀谷周邊跨年活動。近日，日本第三大黑幫組織稲川會（Inagawa-kai）宣布取消跨年活動，配合防疫。

As the COVID-19 outbreak worsens, the Japanese government announced the cancellation of New Year’s Eve events around Shibuya as early as September. Recently, Inagawa-kai, the third-largest criminal syndicates in Japan canceled its New Year’s Eve events as well due to the spread of the pandemic.

根據朝日新聞報導，稻川會周二宣布取消12月27-28日的年終聚會，以及1月7日的新年餐會活動。

The gang said on Tuesday that it is canceling final meetings on Dec. 27 and 28 and New Year’s Greetings on Jan. 7, 2021, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

黑幫組織總部透過傳真通知各地方分部集會取消消息。根據警方資料，傳真通知內文寫道：「請小心病毒傳播。」

The headquarters notified subordinate gangs by fax. According to the police, the message reads, “Please be mindful about the spread of infections.”

稻川會組織成員活動範圍遍布全日本18個行政區域，每到年末，組織高層會聚集在某棟大樓內開年度會議。

The Inagawa-kai members are active in 18 administrative regions throughout Japan, and at the end of each year, the upper-level members gather in a building for an annual meeting.

然而，隨著疫情不斷升溫，日本政府近日呼籲民眾避免參與5人以上的聚會。

However, as the outbreak continues to spread, the Japanese government has urged people to avoid attending gatherings of more than five people.

有鑑於黑幫成員年齡普遍偏高、且身體狀況欠佳，黑幫總部建議成員減少進入辦公室，並禁止飲酒聚會。

Given that most gang members are elderly and have poor health, the gang headquarters advised them to reduce the number of office visits and banned drinking parties.