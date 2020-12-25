圓山站冬季限定花海登場　「最佳拍攝時間」曝光！｜ Yuanshan floral sea kicks off until mid January 2021

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，每到秋冬之際，一望無際的花海都紛紛綻放，用最繽紛、浪漫的花朵讓大家掙脫棉被、衝到現場打卡拍美照。

In autumn and winter, an endless sea of flowers bloom, bringing people out from under their covers to rush to the site of the most colorful and romantic flowers, in order to take some #Instaworthy photos.

而位於捷運圓山站附近的大佳河濱公園花海於近日正式盛開，近12個籃球場大的花搭配河邊風光、落日餘暉，即22日起至110年1月中旬免費打卡，打造專屬於台北人的浪漫。

The Dajia Riverside Park (大佳河濱公園) sea of flowers located near the Yuanshan MRT Station is in full bloom, and expands over an area as large as 12 basketball courts.

The flowers, along with the riverside scenery and the afterglow of the sunset will create a romantic scene that will be open to the public and photography enthusiasts to visit and tag online for free, until mid January, 2021.

占地約5,139平方公尺的大佳河濱花海，這次以「花海金黃稻浪」為設計發想，一整片不同高低、不同色彩的紫背狼尾草、黃波斯菊、百日草等依序排列成壯觀花海，隨著徐徐河晃動就宛如浪花般的場景，一旁還特別設置透明懸吊座椅，最建議大家在夕陽時刻到此，落日餘暉灑落在河面和花叢中，拍出不一樣的美感。

The 5,139-square-meter Dajia Riverside Flower Sea was designed with the idea of “a sea of flowers like golden barley waves” in mind.

A whole patch of purple fountain grass, sulfur cosmos and common zinnias of different heights and colors are arranged in order to form a spectacular sea of flowers.

The swaying of the field of flowers reflects a wave-like scene, and a special transparent suspension seat is also set up beside it to let visitors get a better view of the romantic scenery.

The best recommended time to visit this place is at sunset, when the afterglow of the sun falls on the river and the flowers and captures a different sense of beauty.

「大佳河濱公園花海」怎麼走 | How to get there

GOOGLE地圖搜尋「花博大佳河濱公園區」

公車 | Bus

搭乘市民小巴9、紅34(平日停駛，僅假日上午10點、12點、14點、16點及18點發車)，至「八號水門」站下車即為大佳河濱公園，往「希望噴泉」或「圓山大飯店」方向步行約5分鐘即見大佳河濱花海。

Take Minibus 9 or Red 34 (closed on weekdays, departs at 10am, 12pm, 14am, 16am and 18pm on weekends only) and get off at the “Watergate No. 8” stop. Then, walk towards the “Fountain of Hope” or “Yuanshan Hotel” for about 5 minutes and you will reach Dajia Riverside Park.

捷運 | MRT

淡水線圓山站1號出口出站，從「捷運圓山站(玉門街)」站牌搭乘紅34(平日停駛，僅假日上午10點、12點、14點、16點及18點發車)，至「八號水門」站下車即為大佳河濱公園，往「希望噴泉」或「圓山大飯店」方向步行約5分鐘即見大佳河濱花海

For the fastest route, get off at Yuanshan MRT station and take the bus.