Taiwan reports four more imported cases, tally at 780

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 4 more imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally to 780.

The four cases are from the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan and the U.S.

Cases 778 is a Filipino woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan on Dec.10.

She had submitted negative test results taken three days prior to their flights and is asymptomatic.

She was tested again on Dec. 23 when her quarantine period came to an end and the infection was confirmed today.

No possible contacts have been listed as they had been in quarantine since arrival, the CECC added.

Case 779 is a Indonesian woman in her 40s and arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 16.

She submitted negative test results but was experiencing mild symptoms when she entered Taiwan.

However, as she thought the symptoms were not severe, she did not inform local authorities.

She began developing symptoms such as a stuffy nose and a bad cough on Dec. 18 and 19, but the symptoms lessened after she took some cold medicine, authorities reported.

As she was still experiencing coughs on Dec. 23, she alerted health authorities and the infection was confirmed today.

Eleven possible contacts have been listed and are undergoing quarantine and self-health management, the CECC added.

Meanwhile, case 780 and 781 are both Taiwanese and are in their 50s and 40s, respectively.

Case 780 had been visiting family in Pakistan in November, and began developing symptoms on Dec. 14.

He sought medical attention there and boarded a connecting flight from Dubai back to Taiwan on Dec. 23.

He did submit negative test results taken three days prior to boarding but because his symptoms were still present, he was tested again and the infection was confirmed today.

As no one was sitting in close proximity with him on the plane, no possible contacts have been listed.

Case 781 is an expat in the U.S. and returned to Taiwan with his family on Dec. 20.

He submitted negative test results as well, but began showing symptoms during quarantine on Dec. 22 and 23.

After developing a fever, sore throat, feeling fatigued and having a runny nose, health authorities tested him again, and the infection was confirmed today.

She was given her own room to practice self-health management, and her employer

Fifteen possible contacts have since been listed, among which 3 are under quarantine while the rest are practicing self-health management.

As of press time, 780 cases have been confirmed so far, including 685 imported cases, 56 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 640 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.