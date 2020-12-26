Russian YouTuber explores wild hot springs in Nantou

TAIPEI (The China Post) — There are many wild hot springs across Taiwan, and one of the most accessible ones is the Elite Hot Spring in Nantou. Because of its popularity, it has attracted many foreign tourists in the winter.

Patrick from Taiwan and Lena from Russia recently went camping near the Elite Hot Spring and enjoyed the fun of soaking in the wild surrounded by mountains.

Patrick and Lena co-run a YouTube channel, “Travel North Taiwan,” through which they share videos documenting their journey around the country and encounters with local people.

The pair, who carried large backpacks, first visited an indigenous tribe, passing through a tea plantation, and hiking all the way down the river valley. Even though the hike was a bit tough, the scenery along the way was breathtaking and made it all worth the effort.

“There are mountains, tea plantations, sakura trees and a lot of vegetables. And it’s super peaceful here,” Lena said while walking along with the tea farms.

Lena added that you can also drive all the way to the valley directly, but it is recommended that the car better have four-wheel drive.

The 3 km trail took the two an hour and a half to reach the valley. After reaching the valley and finding a suitable campsite, they started to set up camp and gather wood to make a fire.

The two then gathered around the fire and enjoyed kimchi hot pot, relishing happiness in nature.

After having a good night’s sleep, Lena and Patrick took a walk in the morning along the valley with pools of hot springs scattered on the sides.

As the weather was slightly chilly, the two dipped into the hot springs and relished the beauty of nature.

“It feels very good. Even though it’s very cold outside, it’s like perfect inside,” Lena praised with admiration.

After soaking in the hot spring, they returned to the campground and finished packing up.

Carry their backpacks, they returned to the departure point in about an hour, bringing the trip to a perfect end.

