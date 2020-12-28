台式車輪餅紅到英國！外媒報導讚：鬆軟鬆餅夾豐富內餡 | Taiwanese cakes take London by storm

【看CP學英文】近年來，台灣美食小吃席捲不少國家，像是珍奶就成功擄獲外國人的胃。近日，美國網路媒體Insider在官方推特分享台式「車輪餅」製作影片，引起不少外國人好奇關注。

Taiwanese food has taken many countries by storm in recent years, such as boba milk tea. Recently, the U.S. online media Insider shared a video of the making of “Taiwaneses cakes” on its official Twitter account, drawing much attention from social media users.

Insider旗下美食頻道Food Insider於12月26日貼出一則影片，介紹位在英國倫敦的一家「小島車輪餅」，拍攝道地車輪餅的製作過程，並訪問台灣老闆林意庭。

Food Insider, a popular food channel, posted a video on Dec. 26, introducing a shop called “Wheelcake Island” in London.

The short clip documents the process of making wheelcakes alongside an interview of Taiwanese shop owner Lin Yi-ting.

在影片貼文中，外媒形容「這個最受歡迎的小吃點心就像兩片鬆軟的鬆餅夾內餡，你們想吃哪個口味呢？」

The tweet reads, “The popular street food snack is made by sandwiching a filling between two fluffy pancakes — which one would you like to try?”

影片中，林意庭受訪時向外國記者介紹道，「這是我們在台灣每天都會吃、非常受歡迎的傳統點心。」

In the video, Lin explained: “It’s a very popular traditional street snack we have every day in Taiwan.”

林意庭說，因為他們非常喜歡車輪餅，才決定把這樣美食帶到倫敦。

He added that they decided to bring the snack to London because they love wheelcakes very much.

「小島車輪餅」的吉祥物是一隻青蛙，因為林意庭覺得這隻青蛙符合他們的精神，「放鬆、享受生活，好似牠吃了幾噸重的車輪餅。」

Asked about the reason why they used a frog on their logo, Lin said: ” We feel like we like its spirit very much. Very relaxed and enjoying. Feels like he has eaten tons of wheelcakes.”

車輪餅餡料都是老闆一手包辦，真材實料，共販賣四種口味，分別是經典香草卡士達、牛奶巧克力、抹茶、以及紅豆。

Fillings, which are made from scratch, include four flavors: classic vanilla custard, milk chocolate, green tea, and adzuki beans.

每個車輪餅售價3英鎊 (約新台幣114元)。許多外國網友看到紛紛在影片下留言，「我想要做做看車輪餅」、「看起來好好吃」。

Each cake costs £3 (about NT$114). In response to the video, one social media user commented, “I would love to make them” while another said “Yummy.”