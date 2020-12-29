老外看台灣／網瘋傳「台灣寶可夢」照！老外曝慘痛經驗：遠離保命 | Taiwan ‘angry bird’ revealed in stunning photo

【看CP學英文】台灣藍鵲雖然顏色鮮豔，十分美麗，卻因為牠著名的壞脾氣近期讓許多愛攝影的外國人直呼：遠離保命！

The Taiwan blue magpie, though beautiful, is also known for its notorious bad temper as some Taiwan-based foreigners recently came to realize.

其中一名外國網友在美版PTT論壇Reddit上分享了一張生動的藍鵲照，卻因為牠眼神中的殺氣，讓其他外國網友相當害怕。

When a member of the foreign community recently shared with friends online a stunning shot of a Taiwan blue magpie, many were alarmed by the aggressiveness shown in its glaring eyes.

一位網友關心地回覆，「據我所知，這個攝影師應該即將被這隻藍鵲攻擊。」

A concerned social media user immediately responded, “From what I’ve heard of magpies the photographer was probably about to be attacked by it.”

藍鵲凶惡的眼神也讓其他網友害怕地問：「為什麼這隻鳥看起來像要把我的心臟挖出來當點心吃？」

The hard-to-miss anger in the magpie’s eyes did not go unnoticed as one commenter asked: “Why does this bird look like she’ll rip my heart out and eat it for dessert?”

網友們的回應引起共鳴，大家也紛紛開始分享親身與藍鵲互動的故事。

Their reply was met with affirmations as others shared their own encounters with birds showing territorial behaviors.

其中一名網友說道，自己曾經因為吃午餐時沒有分享給一旁惡狠狠的藍鵲，隔天慘遭報復，藍鵲引來其他四隻夥伴，趁他吃飯時不斷的攻擊他。

One social media user shared how failure to share his lunch with one magpie led the bird to call on 4 others to swoop and disrupt his lunchtime the next day.

另一位網友也分享，以前有隻藍鵲喜歡在他的母親家後方築巢，而每年母親只要踏出門就會面臨藍鵲刻意低空飛過，作勢攻擊的挑釁舉動。

Another added that a magpie used to build nests near his mother’s home, and every year, she would get “swooped” the second she walked out of the house.

由於藍鵲在澳洲也非常常見，澳洲的網友也開玩笑的表示藍鵲真的是「鳥類的謀殺犯」。

Australian social media users also piled on as magpies are also native to the southern island, and jokingly claimed that they are “murder birds.”

其他人卻指出藍鵲不可爭辯的美，並稱他們為「台灣寶可夢」。

Others though deemed the exotic bird beautiful and called it “Taiwan Pokemon.”