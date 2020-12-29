Taiwan mercury to drop below 6 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Monday that Taiwan will see the coldest New Year’s Eve in 40 years with ground-level temperatures below 10 degrees across Taiwan.

Temperatures will plummet to as low as 6 degrees in seven cities and counties in northern Taiwan, CWB said, adding that mountainous regions above 1,000 meters are likely to snow during the New Year’s holiday.

CWB forecaster said that the daytime temperature in Greater Taipei will be 17 to 18 degrees on Dec. 30, and expected to drop drastically afternoon, with lows below 10 degrees at night.

The cold weather is expected to continue through New Year’s Day, the forecaster said, adding that the temperature will gradually rise on Jan. 2, but only to 11 or 12 degrees Celcius

CWB said the northern mountains, standing at 1,000 to 2,000 meters are expected to see snowfall on Dec. 30-31, such as Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area (太平山國家森林遊樂區), the Xueshan Range, the northern part of the central mountain range, as well as Lalashan (拉拉山).