Two more imported cases confirmed in Taiwan, tally at 795

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 more imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 795.

Of the two cases, one is a Filipino man (case 795), and the other is a person of Indian origin (case 796) from the U.S., both of whom are in their thirties.

Case 795 arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 14 and submitted his negative test results taken 3 days prior to boarding his flight. He was taken to a quarantine center immediately after arrival and showed no symptoms.

He was tested again on Dec. 27 when his quarantine period was over, and the infection was confirmed today. As he had not been in contact with anyone during quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed.

Meanwhile, case 796 is an expat in the U.S. and recently arrived in Taiwan with his family for work purposes on Dec. 13.

Like case 795, he also submitted negative test results and displayed no symptoms.

Following the end of his quarantine period, he was asked to undergo another test by his employers on Dec. 28 and his infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has tracked down 15 possible contacts as of press time, among which 4 are under quarantine and the rest are practicing self-health management.

As of press time, 795 cases have been confirmed so far, including 700 imported cases, 56 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case, and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 661 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.