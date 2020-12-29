德火車停駛竟因天鵝在哀悼　網友驚：在台灣早就端上桌 | Swan blocks German railroad to ‘mourn partner’

【看CP學英文】德國12月23日鐵道上出現一隻正在哀悼同伴的天鵝，造成23班列車延遲將近50分鐘，直到警消人員到場將天鵝移到河邊釋放火車才復駛。

A swan in Germany reportedly blocked a high-speed railway line as it was “mourning” its companion’s death, leading to a 50-minute delay of 23 trains on Dec. 23. Local police and firefighters later moved the swan to a nearby river so that the train service could resume.

根據英國《衛報》周一報導，一隻天鵝被拍到在富爾達塔爾市（Fuldatal）附近鐵路哀悼死去的同伴。牠的同伴因誤飛入鐵道上方的高壓電線而死亡。

British media “The Guardian” reported on Monday that the swan was pictured mourning its dead companion near the railroad in Fuldatal, central Germany. Its partner allegedly died after it flew into a high-voltage wire above the railway tracks.

這隻天鵝坐在鐵道中央，擋住從卡塞爾(Kassel)往哥廷根(Göttingen)的火車，造成至少20班火車班次被迫取消。

The swan sat in the middle of the railway track and blocked the train from Kassel to Göttingen, forcing the delay of more than 20 trains.

根據當地警方說法，警消人員當天帶著專業配備，將擋住鐵道的天鵝移至附近的富爾達河野放。

According to the local police, firefighters with specialist equipment moved the swan blocking the railroad tracks to the Fulda River, where it was released.

對此，不少台灣網友紛紛回應道，「在臺灣的話可能變成三杯肥鵝」、「天鵝比人更懂情」、「花東特色便當」。

Responding to the news, social media users commented, “If it happened in Taiwan, the swan might become a three-cup fat goose,” while another said, “Swans know more about love than people.”

One speculated that the sad bird would become a “Special bento” in Taiwan.