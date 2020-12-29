DPP legislators face ruling party wrath for forfeiting right to vote

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP, 民進黨團) disciplinary panel (紀律小組) met on Tuesday to investigate three DPP legislative members who allegedly forfeited their right to vote during last week discussion on the lifting of restrictions on U.S. pork imports.

DPP Legislators Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬), Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國) and Chiang Yung-chang (江永昌) forfeited their right to vote in favor of the nine directives laid out on Dec. 24 by the ruling party, among which eight were from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and one from the Council of Agriculture.

According to the rules of the DPP caucus, if a member violates a caucus resolution, he or she will be disqualified from serving as a caucus official, committee convener, and policy group convener for that term, and will be referred to the DPP Central Central Evaluation Committee for disciplinary action.

Today’s discussion ultimately ended with a request for referral to the Central Standing Committee of the party. The outcome will depend on the decision made by the caucus on Wednesday.

Local Chinese-language media reported that as all three legislators are regional legislators, they are under pressure to reflect their voters’ opinions toward the issue, and their decision attracted both positive and negative reactions from the public.