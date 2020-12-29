Chen Shui-bian risks parole violation for controversial radio show

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taichung prison authorities said on Monday they have not received an application from former Taiwan president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) following the recent announcement of his plans to host a radio show.

Chen said on his Facebook page that the show, to be broadcast every Sunday morning, starting on Jan. 3, 2021, will center on local people’s inspirational stories.

The show will not comment on local politics, his son, Chen Chih-chung (陳致中), told Chinese-language media.

Chen’s announcement, however, could lead to trouble as previous conditions of his parole stated that he should not participate in any public activity other than seeking medical attention.

Whether or not this is deemed a violation of his parole will be evaluated and decided by Taichung prison authorities, Deputy Justice Minister Chen Ming-tang (陳明堂) said.

In the meantime, Taichung prison authorities will continue to assess his activities and monitor his health, they said.