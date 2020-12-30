日本「雲海套房」爆紅！真相曝光網笑瘋：演唱會？| ‘Sea of clouds’ seen in a Japanese hotel room

【看CP學英文】近日，一張日本飯店房間內雲霧繚繞的照片在社群媒體推特上被瘋傳，仙境般的迷霧感吸引不少網友關注好奇背後原因。

A photo of a hotel room in Japan filled with mysterious mist has attracted much attention from many social media with many guessing the curious reason behind the occurrence.

近日，一名日本網友在推特分享自己住飯店的搞笑經驗，並附上一張照片，只見房間內一台機器不斷噴出水蒸氣，整個房間水霧瀰漫。

Recently, a Japanese social media user shared on Twitter an experience of staying in a hotel and posted a photo that showed a machine in the room continually emitting water vapor.

原PO表示，他近日入住一間連鎖酒店「東橫Inn」，向飯店借用加濕機，沒想到該機器效能太強，開機不久後整個房間「煙霧迷漫」，不少網友看到照片，笑稱像是煮東西煮過頭的場景。

The social media user said he recently stayed at a hotel chain “Toyoko Inn” and borrowed the hotel’s humidifier.

However, the machine was too powerful, and the entire room became “smoky” shortly after he turned on the machine.

Many who came across the photo said it looks as if something was left too long on a stove.

「雲海出來了！」原PO無奈地說。這則推文引起不少網友紛紛留言寫道，「我要通報火警了」、「演歌歌手要登場了！」、「該去見上帝了」。

“The sea of clouds is coming out!” the social media user said helplessly. In response to the tweet, many said that they are going to call the fire department.

One wrote, “The Enka singer is coming on stage,” while another said, “It’s time to go see God.”

更有網友笑稱：「看起來很保濕的樣子，面膜都不用了」。

Another commented that the room looks very moisturizing, pointing out that the occupant could save his money on face masks.