Taiwan reports two more imported cases from the Philippines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 more imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 797.

Both are migrant workers in their twenties who entered Taiwan on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, respectively.

They submitted negative test results taken3 days prior to boarding and both are asymptomatic, the CECC said.

They were tested on Dec. 28 and 29, and their infections were confirmed today.

As both had been under quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC added.

As of press time, 797 cases have been confirmed so far, including 702 imported cases, 56 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 666 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.