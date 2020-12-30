Mountains in northern Taiwan likely to see snow on Wednesday afternoon

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) said Wednesday that the mountains in northern Taiwan are likely to see snowfall on Wednesday afternoon as the temperatures drastically drop across Taiwan.

The temperatures in the mountainous regions, including Datunshan, Taoyuan Lala Mountain, Taipingshan, are near the freezing point, the metrologist said, adding that it’s likely to snow in the afternoon, lasting until night.

As the northeastern winds are increasing significantly, CWB said that strong winds would be felt in 19 counties and cities (North of Kaohsiung and offshore islands) on Wednesday.

With the strong winds, the forecaster is warning of high waves along the coastal area in Pingtung.

The lowest temperature will occur from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, CWB said, adding that there will be rain in northern and eastern Taiwan on Wednesday.