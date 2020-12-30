Foreigners barred from entering Taiwan starting Jan. 1

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that foreigners would be barred from entering Taiwan starting Jan. 1, 2021.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), this is due to the recent discovery of a mutant coronavirus case in Taiwan, imported from the U.K.

Chen announced that new measures will now be in place following the newly confirmed case, including temporarily barring foreigners without Alien Resident Certificate (ARC, 居留證) from entering Taiwan in the New year.

Those under business contracts, diplomats, and spouses or children will also be allowed to enter, Chen added.

On the other hand, business travelers from low-risk areas will only be allowed to enter if their applications were approved prior to today’s announcement, the CECC said.

In addition, quarantine measures will also be adjusted, and citizens returning to Taiwan in 2021 will need to be quarantined alone or with those traveling with them.

This indicates that returnees cannot quarantine at home if other resident members who did not travel abroad were also living there.

The new regulations are set to be in place for a month and will be adjusted accordingly, Chen said.

Chen also reminded the public that travelers still need to submit negative test results taken three days prior to boarding.