EVA Air and CAL to suspend all Taipei-London flights in January

TAIPEI (The China Post) — EVA Air (長榮航空) and China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) announced Tuesday that they would suspend all of their Taipei-London flights in January 2021 due to fears about a new strain of the coronavirus.

Given that the pandemic worsens in the UK, China Airlines announced the suspension of all flights between Taipei and London in January next year.

Following CAL’s announcement, EVA Air said Tuesday that all passenger and cargo flights on the Taipei-London route would be suspended until the end of January next year due to the pandemic.

Both airlines said that the flights could be restarted at a later date pending the situation of the outbreak.

Earlier on Monday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said that aircrew members are now required to undergo 7-days self-quarantine.

CECC added that aircrew members must follow enhanced protocols of 7-day self-health management, during which the use of public transportation and visits to crowded venues will be prohibited.

If a crew member violates the regulations, effective from Jan. 1, he or she will face a fine up to NT$1 million (US$35,558), the health authorities said in a weekly press conference.

The announcement came after the report of Taiwan’s first local infection since April, which led many to blame the infection source: Case 765, a New Zealand pilot from EVA Airways.

On Dec. 22, CECC said that the pilot was uncooperative during contact tracing and even refused to don a face mask during the flight.