Taiwan marks one-year anniversary of fighting against COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health authorities shared Wednesday a documentary showing Taiwan’s epidemic prevention efforts to mark the one-year anniversary of fighting against COVID-19 in a weekly press conference.

Speaking during a press conference, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that this epidemic proves how advantageous a democratic country can be in the face of an unpredictable virus.

Meanwhile, the pandemic shows the world that Taiwan can stand firm and stay safe against COVID-19 and help other countries around the world, Su said, adding that “I’m proud to be a part of this country.”

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) noted that although he had also experienced every moment of the documentary, he still felt quite moved after watching it.

The epidemic prevention team had resolved numerous difficulties under various situations, Chen said, adding that he is confident that Taiwanese people will be able to get through tough times.

“I am proud of them all,” Chen said.