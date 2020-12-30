Presidential flag-raising ceremony limited to live streaming

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Presidential Office announced Wednesday that the flag-raising ceremony on New Year’s Day would take place without any live audience, a decision taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The presidential office building tour event held on new year’s day is canceled, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.

She added that the flag-raising ceremony would still take place at the venue and streamed live.

This announcement came after the recent discovery of a mutant coronavirus case in Taiwan, imported from the U.K.

Chang noted that Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is expected to deliver a New Year’s speech at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the presidential office building.

The president’s speech will be live-streamed on the presidential office’s official website and YouTube channel, Tsai Ing-wen’s Facebook page, Vice President Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) and spokesman’s Facebook page.