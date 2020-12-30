President Tsai praises unity of Taiwan people in year-end talk

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)gave an end-of-the-year talk at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) headquarters on Wednesday, praising the unity of Taiwanese people in creating the “world’s safest place”.

Tsai acknowledged that the pandemic brought about abrupt changes that changed Taiwan people’s everyday lives, and face masks also deterred others from seeing one’s face.

She also praised the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) and Taiwanese citizens for demonstrating Taiwan’s true strength and endurance.

She urged people to keep faith, and promised to do all she can as the country’s leader to face the coming challenges of 2021.