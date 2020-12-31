各國跨年傳統習俗大集合　網友讚：趕快把今年燒掉！｜Three fun New Year’s traditions from around the world

【看CP學英文】身在台灣的我們，最經典的跨年記憶就是台北101的煙火秀及眾多藝人的精采表演了吧！今天就來帶大家看看世界各地有哪些意想不到的跨年活動！

For Taiwanese, the most iconic New Year’s Eve event is the Taipei 101 building’s mesmerizing fireworks and concert! However, have you ever wondered how people from different parts of the world celebrate their New Year’s Eve? Here are three fun New Year’s tradition from South America to Europe!

厄瓜多燒紙人 ｜Quemar Año Viejo, Ecuador

厄瓜多的「燒紙人」如同一項國民運動，藉由放火焚燒紙人，象徵燒盡過去一年的種種，迎向美好的新開始。

Quemar Año Viejo, or “burning effigies”, is a long-time tradition that signifies incinerating the “old year” and bringing about good fortune.

厄瓜多人在年末時會自己創作色彩繽紛的大型紙人，有些是偶像、卡通人物造型，就連政治人物也是該國國民製作紙人的靈感來源呢！12月31日當天晚上，厄瓜多人會和親朋好友聚在一塊，一同將紙人點燃，如同消除該年的噩運，期盼璀璨嶄新的新年來到。

Ecuadorians create large effigies, usually in a colorful manner and bears close resemblance to pop figures, cartoon characters and sometimes politicians!

On the night of Dec. 31, families and friends gather together to set those effigies on fire as a cleansing of awful memories from the past year and to celebrate the coming of a promising new year.

希臘 Vasilopita ｜Vasilopita, Greece

希臘人會在新年當晚，將Vasilopita切成家中人數加上上帝、家、窮人的份數（若家中共四人則會切成七份）一同享用。最特別的是Vasilopita藏有一枚金幣，分到金幣的人就會在新的一年好運旺旺來！

The Greeks observe the new year by eating Vasilopita, a sweet homemade bread. Eaten at midnight, Vasilopita will be served in the total portion of family members, the family as a whole, God, and those in need.

To clarify, if there’s four people in your family, then Vasilopita will come in seven slices.

What’s special is the coin baked into Vasilopita. The person who gets the share containing the coin will embrace a new chapter of life with luck!

據說這項傳統源於希臘版聖誕老公公聖瓦西利斯(Vasilis)，聖瓦西利斯擔任主教時，遭遇外來者入侵。為了避免百姓積蓄遭掠奪，聖瓦西利斯呼籲百姓將財富貢獻出來。就在收集了百姓的金銀財寶後，入侵者竟然放棄攻佔。聖瓦西利斯非常苦惱該如何將這些無註記姓名的財富還給人民，於是決定將錢幣塞進麵包分送給大家，讓人人都能公平的收到錢幣。

It is believed that Vasilopita is made in honor of Vasilis, who is the Greece version of Santa Claus.

When he served as the bishop, the area was about to be attacked by intruders. To avoid being ransacked, Vasilis ordered the citizens to contribute their wealth. After all the valuables were collected, the invaders abandoned their original plan.

Not knowing what to do with the unmarked gold and coins, Vasilis decided to return them to the public by baking them into loads of bread. In this way, everyone had an equal chance to receive the coins.

挪威丹麥花環蛋糕 ｜Kransekake, Norway & Denmark

挪威和丹麥著名的花環杏仁蛋糕可說是北歐的招牌甜點，是北歐人用來慶祝新年及婚禮的必備食物。

Kransekake, or the so-called “wreath cake” is definitely the signature dessert when it comes to Northern European countries, which is the must-eat dish on New Year’s Eves or wedding parties.

由杏仁膏、糖霜、蛋白製成的餅乾十分有嚼勁，嚐起來非常香濃甜蜜。當地人將餅乾層層堆疊起來，傳統上共有18層這麼高！有時，挪威和丹麥人也非常具有創意，將國旗、奶油、巧克力作為裝飾，甚至會把一瓶酒藏在中間，巧思十足。

Made from almond paste, icing sugar and egg white, the biscuits are rather chewy and sugary with a fragrant smell.

The Norwegians and the Danish traditionally pile biscuits as tall as 18 layers! Occasionally, they will creatively decorate the Kransekake with national flags, cream, chocolate, and even a bottle of wine hidden in the middle of the cake.