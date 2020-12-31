在台灣也能一秒到南極！超萌企鵝餵食體驗細節曝光｜Pingtung to launch first ‘penguin feeding’ attraction in 2021

【看CP學英文】突然的降溫配上新的一年就是要到屏東國立海洋生物博物館走一趟，近距離地接近可愛的小動物。而其中最特別的絕對是2021年2月將推出的全台第一個「我與企鵝的0.1毫米」餵食體驗，親手拿起餌料餵食企鵝體驗最真實的感動。

The sudden drop in temperature paired with the approaching new year makes the perfect time to plan a trip to the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium in Pingtung to get up close and personal with its cute little animals, especially its penguins.

What makes it so special is that for the first time ever, the museum is launching a “0.1mm between me and penguins” feeding experience in Taiwan, which will be open to the public in February 2021.

以往在台灣，民眾只能透過厚重的玻璃觀看企鵝走路、游泳等一舉一動，為了讓更多人了解企鵝生活的習性，進而保護、愛護動物等教育意義，屏東國立海洋生物博物館特別推出全台第一個「我與企鵝的0.1毫米」餵食體驗。

Until now, people in Taiwan could only watch the penguins walk and swim through thick glass panes.

The museum came up with the event in the hopes of helping more people understand the habits and lifestyle of penguins and also to educate them on the importance of protecting and caring for the animals.

此體驗將透過「每日限額分流」方式，讓民眾近距離觀察企鵝，親身感受企鵝原棲息地南極的氣候生態，更能充當企鵝飼育員，親手拿起餌料餵食企鵝體驗最真實的感動。

By only allowing a limited number of people per day, this experience will let the public observe the penguins at close range and experience the climate and ecology of Antarctica–the original habitat of the penguins.

Visitors will be able to act as a penguin breeder and feed the penguins with bait to partake in this (possibly) once-in-a-lifetime experience.

除了餵食體驗和解說外，現場也將首次開放企鵝飼育後場，導覽飼育照護相關器具如鵝卵石、孵蛋箱、企鵝餌料等養育設備，分享飼養企鵝的甘苦談，除了留下與企鵝親密接觸的難忘回憶外，更具深層教育意義。

In addition to the feeding experience, the penguins’ care center in the back will also be opened for the first time to the public, where guided tours introducing breeding equipment such as pebbles, hatching boxes and bait for penguins await visitors.

In addition to the unforgettable memories of close contact with the penguins, it also provides deeper educational meaning.

屏東海生館將於2021年推出的「我與企鵝的0.1毫米」餵食體驗，將由KLOOK獨家販售，預售票開賣時間將為2021年1月。

Interested parties can now book the tickets online, where tickets will be sold starting January 2021.

Book your tickets to this special event here! KLOOK 官方網址：https://www.klook.com/zh-TW/