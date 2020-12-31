俄羅斯美女去深山秘境度假！驚呼：就像阿凡達取景地！| Patrick and Lana explore ‘Tribe of God’ in Hsinchu County

【看CP學英文】位在新竹縣尖石鄉深山的司馬庫斯被譽為「上帝的部落」，因地理位置隱蔽，部落仍保留其傳統，自然生態也維持得相當好，每年吸引不少遊客上山一睹其真面目。

Located deep in the mountains of Jianshi Township, Hsinchu County, Smangus is known as the “Tribe of God.”

Because the place is hard to reach, the tribe still retains its traditions and maintains an excellent natural ecology, attracting many tourists to the mountains every year.

Patrick和Lena，一位台灣人、一位俄羅斯人，兩人熱愛旅遊，拍攝影片創立YouTube頻道「旅遊真台灣Travel North Taiwan」，期望把台灣最美的風景介紹給全世界。

Patrick and Lena, from Taiwan and Russia, respectively, are passionate about travel. They have created a YouTube channel, “Travel North Taiwan,” to introduce the most beautiful scenery in Taiwan.

這次兩人千里迢迢來到「上帝的部落」，Lena一下車，部落景致映入眼簾，而部落建築大多由木頭、竹子製成令她感到相當驚奇。

This time, the pair came to the hidden tribe “Smangus.” As Lena got of the car, she was amazed by the view of the tribe’s houses, which were made of woods and bamboos.

初次的來訪的Lena在影片中介紹道，部落的人們仍然維持傳統生活方式，他們會將部落所有收入匯集起來，並把收入平均分給每個人。

Visiting this place for the first time, Lena shared the way that people live in this place.

“They still maintain their traditional lifestyle. So whatever they earn in the village, they share the money,” she explained.

兩人在部落餐廳填飽肚子後出發前往尋訪一棵2500年的神木。神木步道口到神木單趟約5.2公里，來回約需四小時，他們也建議民眾盡量早點來，以免摸黑。

After having lunch at a local restaurant in the tribe, the two set out to visit a 2,500-year-old sacred tree. The trailhead to the sacred tree is about 5.2 kilometers in a single trip and takes about four hours for a round trip.

They also advise people to come as early as possible to avoid walking in the darkness.

他們提到，10月到11月可以來賞楓樹，2月到3月則是櫻花季。當兩人行經一座木製橋樑，Lena不住驚呼，「部落的人就地取材製作木橋真的很酷，這點子很棒。而且可以看到他們非常用心建造、並管理整個地方。」

They added that you could see the maple trees from October to November and the cherry blossom season from February to March. When they passed a wooden bridge, Lena exclaimed: “It’s really cool how people utilize the resources they have.”

She added that she was stunned by how the tribe people carefully built it and arranged the place.

兩人走著走著，驚見路旁有一座擁有「最美風景」的露天廁所，Lena開玩笑地說，「我家裡也想有一個。」

On the way, they were surprised to see an open-air toilet with the “most beautiful view” on the side. “I want to have this one at home,” Lena said.

後來經過一個地方，路旁一棵倒下的大樹散發濃郁的香氣，讓Lena停下腳步，大口深呼吸，感受大自然的氣味。「這棵樹散發很香的木頭和大地味。」Lena說道。

As they passed a place where a fallen tree by the roadside gave off a natural scent, Lena took a deep breath, saying it’s like a “very wood earthy smell.”

走了兩個小時終於看到神木，一棵碩大的巨木矗立眼前讓Lena驚呼：「就像阿凡達裡的生命之樹！」欣賞完巨木之美後，兩人返回登山口，帶著充實的心靈滿載而歸。

After two hours of walking, they finally saw the sacred tree. A huge tree stood in front of them and Lena exclaimed, “It’s like the Tree of Life in Avatar!”

After enjoying the beauty of the giant trees, the two returned to the trailhead, marking the end of this fantastic journey.

