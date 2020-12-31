老外看台灣／美攝影師紀錄台北最美風景　大讚：深層台灣文化在山林 ｜Californian filmmaker falls in love with Taipei in just 8 days

【看CP學英文】在2020即將結束之際，許多人期盼明年可帶來更多旅遊機會，也有人趁著年尾時拿出過往美好的經驗，再來回味一番。

As 2020 comes to an end, many have expressed hopes that the new year will bring about more travel opportunities while others reflected those sentiments by sharing some past videos and photos of places they had visited.

而Kyle就是其中一人。來自美國加州洛迪市的他於2019年十月時來台小旅行。

One such person is Kyle, from Lodi, California who visited Taiwan in October 2019.

雖然整趟旅程只有八天，他在台北的時光讓他印象即為深刻，為了將美好記憶留存下來，他製作了一則6分鐘的紀錄影片，將台北的美介紹給世界各地的朋友。

Though it was a relatively short 8-day trip, his first time in Taipei left a deep impression on him, leading him to make a 6-minute video introducing the beauty of the city.

與The China Post訪談中，Kyle透露他的影片都是為了「捕捉回憶」，而他在台灣紀錄的地點有象山、台北市區、中正紀念堂、平溪、九份和貓空纜車。

In an interview with The China Post, Kyle said he made the videos to “capture memories,” and his trip to Taiwan documented destinations such as Elephant Mountain, downtown Taipei, National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Pingxi, Jiufen and the Maokong Gondola.

Kyle影片中的第一個景點為象山，他在那便能一次看清台北市的樣貌。

In Kyle’s video, the first destination he visited was Elephant mountain where he could get a wholesome view of Taipei City at just a glance.

然而，讓他印象最深刻的卻是接近頂部的自製健身區；Kyle表示看到許多長輩在那裡健身讓他感到很意外。

However, Kyle recalled that the thing that stood out to him most was actually the makeshift weight-lifting area at the top of the mountain where elderly people liked to exercise.

走在台北市區，Kyle也順便繞到中正紀念堂，並回憶當時最開心的就是在台北騎著UBike，因為對他而言，騎車不僅能讓他能更有效率的看台北，更能讓他免於因為不會中文而迷路的窘境。

While walking around in downtown Taipei and visiting the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Kyle said his favorite memory was renting “Ubikes,” and added that it was a great way to sight-see without the risk of getting lost because he wasn’t fluent in Mandarin.

由於Kyle來台的期間剛好遇上了台灣國慶日，他更有幸地能在中正紀念堂看到各式各樣的車隊和慶祝典禮。

As Kyle visited during the National Day celebrations in Taiwan, he was lucky enough to witness the parades taking place near National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall as well.

另外，Kyle也分享了影片中爬平溪小三尖的過程，並補充自己也挑戰成功通過驚險的小小鐵梯子，順利攻頂抵達小平台。

In addition, Kyle took a trip to Pingxi District and hiked Pingxi Crags, which he remembered there was one that could only be accessed by climbing a metal ladder to stand up on a small platform.

爾後，Kyle也到了最期待的九份去一趟，原因竟是因為他知道那就是宮崎駿知名動畫「神隱少女」的場景啟發點。

Later, Kyle also took a day trip to Jiufen which he was most looking forward to visiting as it was an inspiration for Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away”.

然而，因為九份為觀光景點，人滿為患，Kyle後來表示自己有點失望，沒有體會到電影情節間的感動。

However, as the popular tourist destination was crowded with people, Kyle admitted he was a bit disappointed.

Kyle也點出在前往茶壺山的時候，意識到台灣的公車司機開車真的比美國快好幾倍！

During the ride to Teapot Mountain, Kyle remarked that Taiwan bus drivers drove exceedingly fast on the hills compared to those in the U.S.

他當時非常害怕司機一不小心就會將車子開下山或是與對向車對撞，然而幸運地，這兩件事都沒發生，而他後來便能親眼見到山頂美麗的夕陽。

Kyle added that his two biggest worries were being driven off a cliff or crashing into oncoming traffic, but luckily, neither situation happened and he was able to reach the mountain top and witness a beautiful sunset.

對Kyle而言，九份和茶壺山依舊是他整趟旅程最愛的地方，因為他非常享受從城市轉換到山境的感覺，也認為在大自然中才能體會到更深層的台灣文化。

To Kyle, the trip to Jiufen and Teapot Mountain was a highlight of his trip as he loved the change of scenery from city to mountains and felt that he got a lot more culture submerged in nature.

然而，被問及影片拍攝過程中他最喜歡的部份，Kyle透露自己最喜歡貓空纜，因為在他們特別選的透明地板車廂內，可以看到腳底下遼闊的樹林、近距離欣賞台北市大自然風景。

However, when asked what his favorite part of filming was, Kyle revealed that the Maokong Gondola was the coolest as he chose the “clear bottom” trolley so he could film the woods and appreciate the proximity to nature of Taipei City.

