New Year’s Eve bash cut down to 40,000 partygoers: Taipei Mayor

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced Thursday that the New Year’s Eve countdown party will unfold as planned today, but the number of revelers will be cut from 80,000 to 40,000.

The announcement followed requests for stricter controls and better follow-up controls of confirmed cases from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) which eventually led to the Taipei City Government’s decision to further downsize the annual event.

“In response to the new normal, we hope to maintain the normal life of the people and economic development,” Ko said in a press conference.

People in attendance can only drink water, no food and other beverages, and must wear a mask throughout the event, the city government said.

If you do not abide by the strict rules after being advised, you will be fined up to NT$15,000 (US$533.57) per person.

Against this backdrop, Taipei authorities have set up three traffic management points, each equipped with thermal imaging infrared cameras.

Ko reminds people who are currently undergoing home quarantine, home isolation, and independent health management that they are not allowed to participate in the countdown party.

Ko added that people with symptoms, such as fever, respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, and phantom smell and taste (including performers and event staff), are prohibited from joining the event.

If they violated the rule, they would face a fine up to NT$1,000,000 (US$35,571) per person.

In related news, Taoyuan, Tainan, Taichung, Keelung, Chiayi and Kaohsiung cities, have also switched their respective New Year’s parties to live streaming events in response to reports of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus.