老外熱議台北街景照！攝影學生曝心聲：好感動 | High school student’s nostalgic photo goes viral on Reddit

【看CP學英文】近日，一名台灣高中生隨手在早晨上學途中拍下的「市景晨光照」在外國社群中引起熱烈討論，不少外國人對於台北街景如此整齊乾淨感到相當驚訝，表示下次一定要來台灣親自走走。一張清新照片成功推廣台灣觀光。

A high school student recently shared “a picture of Taipei” on his way to school in the early morning, which has led to a heated discussion among members and friends of the foreign community in Taiwan.

Many social media users were surprised by how neat and clean Taipei’s streetscape is and said they must visit Taiwan in the future to walk around. The photo successfully promoted Taiwan tourism.

拍下這張照片的松山高三學生吳悠表示，那天上學途中，行經士林區富光里的ubike，覺得清晨的天空很漂亮，沒多想就順手拍了這張照片。

The photo was taken by Wu yu, a student at Songshan high school.

Wu said that when she passed by the bike station in Fuguangli, Shilin District, she found out the sky was beautiful in the early morning so he took the photo without much thought.

照片中，路燈還亮著，早上6:20的太陽透著微光，路旁一排Ubike整齊排列，街道上空無一人。

In the photo taken at 6:20 a.m., the street lights are still on while the beaming rays of sunlight appear in the sky. Besides, a row of Ubikes is neatly lined up along the road as the street is empty.

不少老外在照片下留言表示，非常羨慕台灣早上6:30的天空是亮的；也有人讚嘆台灣共享單車系統非常方便。

Many commented that they were envious of the fact that the sky was bright so early in Taiwan, while others praised the convenience of Taiwan’s bike-sharing system.

另外，也有人羨慕台灣的孩子們都能上學，非常幸福。一張照片成功牽起國內外網友對台灣記憶，不少人在遠方國度看到照片也想家了。

In addition, some envied the children in Taiwan who can still go to school. The photo successfully triggered Taiwan’s memory for both domestic and foreign social media users, with many people feeling homesick coming across the photo.

「謝謝你與我們分享這麼美的台北。」許多外國人留言寫道。吳悠向The China Post分享道，很意外有這麼多人喜歡這張照片。

“Thank you for sharing beautiful Taipei with us,” some wrote. We shared with The China Post that he was surprised that so many people liked the photo because to her this is just an everyday scene.

「因為對我來說這是最日常的景象。有人說自己因為疫情不能回台灣，看到照片後很想家，讓我覺得有點感傷、卻又慶幸自己在疫情嚴峻時能在這裡安全無虞的生活。」吳悠說道。

She continued that some responded to his photo, saying that they couldn’t go back to Taiwan because of the pandemic and missed home after seeing the picture.

“I feel a little sad, but thankful that I can live safely here when the pandemic is severe,” Wu said.

說道那時分享這張照片的初衷，吳悠說，因為他常常在Reddit上看到有人分享台灣的照片，「每次都讓我重新看到台灣不一樣的美，所以我也決定在上面分享照片。」

Asked about why sharing the photo, Wu said she often saw people sharing photos of Taiwan on Reddit.

“Every time, photos on Reddit make me see the different perspectives of Taiwan, so I decided to share photos on it too.”

另外，也有不少外國人看到照片與吳悠分享過去來台經驗，表達對台灣的熱愛。吳悠最後說道，「很開心看到有這麼多人和我一樣喜歡這個可愛的國家！」

In addition, social media users saw the photos and shared their past experiences, expressing their love for Taiwan.

“I’m glad to see that so many people love this lovely country as much as I do,” Wu concluded.