Taiwan confirms two imported cases on last day of 2020

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 more imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 799.

The two new cases include a British man in his seventies (case 799) and an Indian man in his twenties (case 800).

Both submitted negative test results taken 3 days prior to boarding, the CECC said.

Case 799 traveled to Taiwan to visit relatives on Dec. 1, and was placed under quarantine on arrival.

He began showing symptoms such as dry coughs and having difficulty breathing on Dec. 26, and fatigue and sore throat three days later.

He was soon tested by health authorities and the infection was confirmed today.

As he had not yet seen his relatives and has been under quarantine, the CECC have not listed any possible contacts so far.

Meanwhile, case 800 arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 15 for work purposes.

He has not displayed any related symptoms and was tested again on Dec. 30, when his quarantine period ended.

His infection was confirmed today.

As of press time, 799 cases have been confirmed so far, including 704 imported cases, 56 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 671 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.