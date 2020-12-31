台北東區新夜景！隱藏版打卡點「雲朵星空」爆紅 | Cloud-shaped art installations light up the night in Taipei’s Eastern District

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，臺北市商業處和台北市東區商圈發展協會共同打造的「東區漫步在雲端」，即日起至明年03/07期間內免費打卡，希望透過療癒的雲朵、滿天的星空燈飾，在陰雨天中打造專屬於台北人的浪漫景點。

A series of art installations are set to lighten Taipei’s eastern district from now until March 7. The Eastern District, which is the most notable shopping center in Taipei, has become an #Instaworthy spot with clouds-shaped installations displayed during the New Year’s holiday.

這次在2020年年底推出「東區漫步在雲端」打卡活動，在瑠公公園、敦化南路1段160巷、敦化南路1段分隔島、敦化南路1段161巷及忠孝東路4段205巷尾五個地方都有裝置藝術設置。

The locations include Liugong Park, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, and Lane 205, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road.

以「療癒雲朵」為主題，用不同顏色的燈飾營造出白天、黃昏和星空三種不同氛圍。而在瑠公公園中還有會發光的雲朵椅、流星雨牆。

Built on the theme of “Healing Clouds,” the installations come in various colors and shapes; they are used to create three different atmospheres: daytime, dusk and starry sky.

What’s more? Liugong Park will feature a glowing cloud-shaped chair and a wall with a meteor shower painting.

東區漫步在雲端

活動時間：即日起至明年03/07 | Date: from now on, March, 7, 2021



活動地點：| Location :

台北市敦化南路一段160巷「漫步白天好心情」| Daytime-themed installation: Lane 160, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City

台北市敦化南路一段161巷「漫步慵懶午後晚霞」| Afterglow-themed installation: Lane 161, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City



台北市忠孝東路四段205巷「漫步閃耀星空下」| Starrynight-themed installation: Lane 205, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Da’an District

Taipei City, 106

瑠公公園「發光的雲朵椅、流星雨牆」| Cloud-shaped chair art installation: Liugong Park