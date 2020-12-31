老外看台灣／紐約藝術家曬台灣雕刻地圖　貼文原因曝光網友噴淚 | New York artist receives praise for 3D topographic map of Taiwan

【看CP學英文】近期，一張立體等高線木質台灣地圖被網友瘋傳大讚其細緻的刻畫功力。

An incredible 3D topographic wood map of Taiwan has recently gone viral on social media, with many praising the artist’s craft and attention to detail.

愛台灣的網友們也立即熱搜，試圖將「台灣」作品佔為己有，意外引來藝術家的回應。

Taiwan lovers immediately wanted to get their hands on the beautiful carving which surprisingly, elicited a response from the artist himself.

據創作者所提供的連結，不具名的他是紐約市一家小公司「子午線地圖」（Meridian Maps）的員工，在三年間已製作出許多木質地圖。

According to a link provided by the artist, Meridian Maps established their small business in New York City, and had been making wood maps for the past three years.

然而，因為疫情不斷的擴散，許多小營業者在封城等措施下受到嚴重的影響，而他們也不例外。

However, as the pandemic outbreak spiraled out of control, many businesses were greatly affected in the ensuing lockdown protocols, including theirs.

因此，「子午線地圖」希望可以透過在社群媒體上多分享作品，吸引到各國有興趣的買家和好友訂購。

Therefore, the artists of Meridian Maps hoped to showcase their beautiful artwork through social media and attract art-lovers from across the globe.

藝術家們不藏私，大方與大眾分享他們的刻畫過程，也透露每一張地圖都是用電腦程式設計和人工的結合，打造出獨一無二的作品。

Not shy from sharing with the public their carving process, the artists’ revealed that the custom wood maps involved both computer programming and physical labor, so each individual piece is different from the rest.

他們的雕刻令人印象深刻，吸引了不少台灣人和在台外國人關注，紛紛詢問如何在這困難的一年替自己訂購一份專屬自己的禮物。

Their impressive carvings have since attracted many Taiwanese and foreigners in Taiwan alike, who have inquired as to how to purchase one during this trying period for the world.

Visit meridianmaps.com for more information