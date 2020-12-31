China Post launches collaboration with AMC, hoping to boost local students’ English skills

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The China Post (CP) announced Wednesday its collaboration with American Magazine Center’s (AMC) “English Digest” to provide an online English learning platform for local students interested in Taiwanese art, culture, travel, and entertainment.

The January through June 2021 issues of the bilingual magazine will feature 12 articles from CP on Taiwan’s travel, culture, technology, art, and more.

In response to this collaboration, English Digest’s editor-in-chief Sunny Guo and deputy editor Holly Liu said they believe The China Post features in-depth articles with many local elements, providing an excellent platform for students to learn English.

For example, Liu noted that the article regarding Mazu Pilgrimage featured in the magazine’s January issue is a cultural event that everyone in Taiwan is familiar with.

“We believe that the English articles can help students improve their ability to understand and share about Taiwan’s culture in English,” Guo and Liu both explained.

Asked about the collaboration with AMC, Dimitri Bruyas, editor in chief of The China Post, Taiwan, remarked that English learning has been a core value of the company since its inception in 1952.

“Our bilingual content is very popular among young learners who are looking for entertaining content about Taiwan and Asia,” he explained.

“From 2000 to 2016, The student Post was one of the many bilingual publications catering to high-school students preparing national and international English certifications,” he added.

“Since The China Post digital transformation began in 2016, we have aimed to produce daily bilingual content from English learners ranging from junior high school to university students,” he continued.

This new collaboration with AMC is a chance to reach more Taiwanese students looking for local news in English about culture, arts, entertainment, and more, according to Bruyas, who invited readers to visit the https://chinapost.nownews.com/ for more.