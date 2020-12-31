High school student’s nostalgic photo goes viral on Reddit

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A high school student recently shared “a picture of Taipei” on his way to school in the early morning, which has led to a heated discussion among members and friends of the foreign community in Taiwan.

Many social media users were surprised by how neat and clean Taipei’s streetscape is and said they must visit Taiwan in the future to walk around. The photo successfully promoted Taiwan tourism.

The photo was taken by Wu yu, a student at Songshan high school.

Wu said that when she passed by the bike station in Fuguangli, Shilin District, she found out the sky was beautiful in the early morning so he took the photo without much thought.

In the photo taken at 6:20 a.m., the street lights are still on while the beaming rays of sunlight appear in the sky. Besides, a row of Ubikes is neatly lined up along the road as the street is empty.

Many commented that they were envious of the fact that the sky was bright so early in Taiwan, while others praised the convenience of Taiwan’s bike-sharing system.

In addition, some envied the children in Taiwan who can still go to school. The photo successfully triggered Taiwan’s memory for both domestic and foreign social media users, with many people feeling homesick coming across the photo.

“Thank you for sharing beautiful Taipei with us,” some wrote. We shared with The China Post that he was surprised that so many people liked the photo because to her this is just an everyday scene.

She continued that some responded to his photo, saying that they couldn’t go back to Taiwan because of the pandemic and missed home after seeing the picture.

“I feel a little sad, but thankful that I can live safely here when the pandemic is severe,” Wu said.

Asked about why sharing the photo, Wu said she often saw people sharing photos of Taiwan on Reddit.

“Every time, photos on Reddit make me see the different perspectives of Taiwan, so I decided to share photos on it too.”

In addition, social media users saw the photos and shared their past experiences, expressing their love for Taiwan.

“I’m glad to see that so many people love this lovely country as much as I do,” Wu concluded.