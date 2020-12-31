Morocco detains rights activist for alleged money laundering

RABAT (AP) — Moroccan prosecutors have announced the arrest of a prominent academic on suspicion of money laundering.

Historian and human rights activist Maati Monjib joins a growing list of dissident voices detained in recent months. Before he was taken into custody, he had described the allegations as “politically motivated.”

The detention of the 60-year-old Monjib was confirmed in a statement Wednesday by the public prosecutor’s office.

He was picked up Tuesday at a restaurant in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, according to Abdellatif El Hamamouchi, a member of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights. He said on Facebook that he was with Monjib when the historian was detained.

Rabat prosecutors said three months ago that they were investigating Monjib’s alleged involvement in money laundering. He has denied wrongdoing.