Taiwan confirms 3 more imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed Friday three new imported cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan. The three new cases arrived in Taiwan from Indonesia and the United States.

Case no. 801 and Case no. 802 are two Indonesian fishermen in their 20s. The two fishermen came to Taiwan to work on December 17, 2020. They stayed at group quarantine facilities after entry.

They both haven’t developed any symptoms since entry. The two Indonesian men were tested for COVID-19 on Dec. 30 before completing the quarantine period. Infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the cases on Jan. 1.

Case no. 803 is a Taiwanese man in his 20s. The Taiwanese man resided in the United States for an extended period of time and returned to Taiwan on Dec. 26. The man stayed at home to undergo quarantine after arrival.

He experienced a fever on Dec. 29, and the health authority then arranged for him to seek medical care and to take a COVID-19 test. Infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the case on Jan. 1.

The CECC reported that a cumulative total of 127,000 cases related to COVID-19 have been reported in Taiwan among which COVID-19 has been ruled out in 124,817. Of these reported cases, infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in 802 cases.

Of the 802 confirmed cases, 707 are imported; 56 are indigenous; 36 are naval crew members aboard the Panshi fast combat support ship; 2 are infections on an aircraft; 1 case has unknown sources of infection; and 1 case (Case no. 530) has been removed (Case no. 530 is not assigned to any patients).

Of the confirmed cases, there have been 7 deaths, and 682 patients have been released from isolation, with the other 113 patients remaining hospitalized in isolation.

※【The China Post／今日新聞】提醒您：因應新冠肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001-922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。