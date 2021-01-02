Taiwan reports 6 more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 808

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced six new confirmed imported cases of coronavirus in Taiwan on Saturday, including two who arrived in Taiwan from the U.S., two who traveled from the Philippines, one who traveled from the UK, and one who arrived from Indonesia.

Case No. 804 is an over 30-year-old male from the United Kingdom. The British man visited Taiwan for work on Dec. 30. After arrival, he stayed at a group quarantine facility to undergo quarantine.

He began to experience mild nasal congestion on Dec. 28. He was given a COVID-19 test on Dec. 31. Infection with COVID-19 was confirmed on Jan. 2.

Case No. 805 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s. She studied in the United States for an extended period of time and returned to Taiwan on Dec. 30.

After arrival, she stayed at a quarantine hotel to undergo quarantine. The woman experienced discomfort in her throat in the evening that day.

The health authority then arranged for her to seek medical care and undergo COVID-19 testing on Dec. 31. Her infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the case on Jan. 2.

Case No. 806 is an American woman in her 40s. The American woman visited Taiwan to work on Dec. 24. She arrived without symptoms. During the home quarantine period, she experienced fatigue, an abnormal sense of smell and taste, and other symptoms on Dec. 29.

On Dec. 30, the health authority arranged for her to seek medical care and undergo COVID-19 testing. Infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the case on Jan. 2.

Case No. 807 and Case No. 808 are two female migrant workers from the Philippines. They came to Taiwan on Dec. 18. After arrival, the two migrant workers stayed at group quarantine facilities to undergo quarantine.

They haven’t experienced any symptoms since arrival. They were tested for COVID-19 on Dec. 31 before completing the quarantine period. Infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the cases on Jan. 2.

Case No. 809 is an over 20-year-old male sailor from Indonesia. The Indonesian sailor came to Taiwan on Dec. 17. After arrival, he stayed at a quarantine hotel to undergo quarantine. He hasn’t developed any symptoms since arrival.

He took a self-paid COVID-19 test on Jan. 1. Infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the case on Jan. 2.

The CECC reported that a cumulative total of 127,203 cases related to COVID-19 have been reported in Taiwan among which COVID-19 has been ruled out in 125,219. Of these reported cases, infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in 808 cases.

Of the 808 confirmed cases, 713 are imported; 56 are indigenous; 36 are naval crew members aboard the Panshi fast combat support ship; 2 are infections on an aircraft; 1 case has unknown sources of infection; and 1 case (Case No. 530) has been removed (Case No. 530 is not assigned to any patients).

Of the confirmed cases, there have been 7 deaths, and 686 patients have been released from isolation, with the other 115 patients remaining hospitalized in isolation.

※【The China Post／今日新聞】提醒您：因應新冠肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001-922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。