網瘋傳日本喵星人祈禱照！網友笑：2021罐罐加倍 | Black cat praying at Japanese shrine becomes online sensation

【看CP學英文】新的一年到來，今年由於新冠肺炎疫情肆虐，日本神社新年祈禱的人比往年少了許多。雖然人潮減少，卻多了動物朋友加入祈禱的行列！

Japanese shrines have seen a drop in the number of people making traditional New Year’s visits this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the number of people has decreased, more animal friends are joining for the New Year’s prayers though!

近日，一名日本推特網友(@nori22) 於1月2日在一間神社前捕捉到一隻黑貓正在「祈禱」的景象，一系列的祈禱影片、照片在推特被網友瘋傳。

A Japanese Twitter user (@nori22) captured a black cat praying in front of a shrine on Jan. 2, and a series of cute videos and photos went viral on Twitter.

影片中，只見一隻黑貓在祈福用的「手搖鈴麻繩」前，站起身來試圖搆住繩子，用盡渾身解數輕搖幾下，模樣非常可愛。

In the video, the black cat is seen standing up in front of a thick woven rope for blessings, trying to hold the rope and giving it a few shakes with all its might.

雖然貓星人搖鈴失敗，截自截稿日，牠的祈禱照已經獲得超過25萬個讚，將近6萬人轉推，成功獲得全球網友關注。

Although the cat failed to ring the bell, its photo has received more than 250,000 likes and nearly 60,000 retweets as of press time, winning the hearts of thousands across the world.

不少網友紛紛留言回應道，「希望今年，我能順利通過『黑貓宅急便』面試」、「希望今年，我能夠吃到肉泥條Churu (喵星界爆紅零食)。」

In response to the cute videos and photos, one said that “I hope I’ll pass my interview with Kuroneko Yamato (a delivery service with a black cat logo),” while another wrote that “I hope this year, I’ll finally have a chance to eat some Churu (a famous brand of cat food).”