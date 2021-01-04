Heavy rain warning issued for northern Taiwan Monday

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Heavy rain advisories have been issued for Keelung north coast, Taipei City mountain area, New Taipei City mountain area Monday, due to lingering effects from seasonal northeasterly wind systems, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

According to the advisory system, the heavy rain alert, which indicates likely accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters or more, will be in effect from late this morning through tonight.

The combination of rainfall and seasonal wind effects across northern Taiwan in recent days increases the possibility of landslides and rockfalls in mountainous areas, the bureau said.

Due to the seasonal wind system, northern Taiwan is expected to remain cool with temperatures forecast to range from 17-21 degrees Celsius, with the mercury set to hit 14-24 degrees in central areas and 16-25 degrees in the south, creating a large day-night temperature differential, the bureau said.