柏油路也能「看見台灣」！網友超感動：想念齊柏林了｜Taiwan-shaped pothole wins Internet’s hearts

【看CP學英文】「走路要看路」如今有全新的詮釋了。近期一位網友在社群媒體上貼了一張柏油路面上形狀似台灣的凹陷處照片，讓許多人興奮地表示自己也要碰碰運，試圖「看見台灣」。

“Watch the road” will now be taken very literally, after a social media user recently posted a picture of himself discovering a Taiwan-shaped imprint on a road, leading many to concur their eagerness to find it as well.

Max Huang的貼文中可見一迷你台灣坑洞清晰地印在柏油路上，而Max也將此照片標示為「看見台灣」。

According to a Facebook post shared by Max Huang, the clear image of a Taiwan-shaped pothole could be seen imprinted into an asphalt road, which Huang captioned, “看見台灣” (Discovering Taiwan.)

此標正是已故導演齊柏林大師所拍攝的2013年台灣島嶼紀錄片之片名。

The caption was a reference to the 2013 documentary “Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above” filmed by late director, Chi Po-lin (齊柏林).

由於當年的紀錄片是以俯瞰的方式拍攝，柏油路上小小的台灣也讓網友有種從高空俯視台灣島嶼的錯覺。



As the documentary was filmed from a bird’s eye view, the small pothole also gave social media users the feeling of looking at the Taiwan island from the same point of view.

許多網友看到關鍵字馬上回應，「沒想到柏油也能讓我感動」，而另一位也表示「想到過世的齊導，有點小傷心。」

Many caught on to the clever reference, with one commenting, “This is the first time an asphalt road made me want to cry,” while another added, “Thinking of Chi Po-lin makes me sad.”

一位網友也開玩笑的留言「一步一腳印，發現新台灣」。

A social media user also wrote a funny pun, claiming that through “one ‘step’ at a time, Taiwanese can discover new Taiwan.”

另一位更是替台灣離島抱不平，點出他們再次受排擠。

One comment also pointed out the missing surrounding islands, including Kinmen, Penghu and Matsu, which are often left out when people think “Taiwan.”

原PO後來透露，迷你版的台灣是在新北市輔仁大學發現的，但他已不記得確切位子，所以踴躍的鼓勵網友有空可以自己去「發現台灣」。

Huang later unveiled that he had found the miniature “Taiwan” near Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, but added that he forgot the exact location and encouraged others to look out for more interesting peculiarities on the roads.