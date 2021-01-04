Premier to launch ‘Pork Index Board’ in bid to quell public concerns

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) visited Taipei Port on Monday to oversee the import process of foreign meat in a bid to quell public concerns regarding the import of U.S. pork.

Speaking at a press conference, the premier vowed to establish a “Pork Index Board” (豬肉儀表板) to provide all relevant information to the public.

Although importers have already claimed that they will only import ractopamine-free pork and place ractopamine-free labels on their products, officials will continue to keep a close watch and inspect all imports thoroughly, he added.

According to the premier, the pork imports will need to go through three government agencies, including the Customs Administration (財政部關務署), the Food and Drug Administration (衛福部食藥署) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (經濟部).

In addition, a website will be made accessible to the public where information will be updated every morning at 11 a.m. regarding the day’s pork import.

Information containing the weight of each batch of imported pork, the levels of ractopamine detected in them and the businesses where the pork will be used will be provided as well, Su said.