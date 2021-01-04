Taiwan reports 3 more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 815

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 3 more imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 815.

Of the three new cases, two are Taiwanese women, one in her twenties (Case No. 815) and another in their forties (Case No. 816), while the other is a Filipino woman in her thirties (case 814).

According to the CECC, Cases No. 814 and No. 816 submitted negative test results taken three days prior to boarding; Case No. 815 had also submitted a similar test but it did not meet the requirements set by Taiwan health authorities.

Case No. 814 came to Taiwan on Dec. 10 and is asymptomatic.

She was tested on Dec. 23 when her quarantine period ended but the test results came back negative. She was then asked to practice self-health management and was later required by her employers to be tested again on Jan. 1.

Her infection was confirmed today and one contact has since been tracked by health authorities.

Case 815 is reported to have traveled to the Dominican Republic to visit friends in February last year and returned to Taiwan on Jan. 1, 2021.

As her test results taken prior to boarding did not meet the requirements of health authorities in Taiwan, she was tested again on arrival and the infection was confirmed today.

A passenger sitting near her on the flight back to Taiwan has been listed as a possible contact.

Meanwhile, Case No. 816 is an expat from France who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in October while abroad.

She did not seek medical treatment then and tested negative numerous times afterward.

She traveled back to Taiwan on Jan. 1 and submitted an application to attend a funeral a day later.

Health authorities then tested her again, and the infection was confirmed today.

Five passengers of the same flight have since been tracked down and 2 others are all placed under quarantine.

As of press time, 815 cases have been confirmed so far, including 720 imported cases, 56 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 696 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.