Chinese film likely to be removed from cinemas over copycat claims

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Chinese action film “Yin-Yang Master I” (陰陽師：晴雅集), adapted from Japanese historical fiction “Onmyōji” (陰陽師), is likely to be removed from cinemas, after being accused of copying “Doctor Strange” and anime “Naruto.”

According to the daily newspaper Global Times of the Chinese Communist Party, this report comes after Director Guo Jingming (郭敬明) apologized on Thursday for plagiarizing another author’s work in one of his novels from nearly two decades ago.

“Yin-Yang Master,” starring Mark Chao (趙又廷) and Deng Lun (鄧倫), has grossed around 400 million yuan (NT$1.75 billion) in 10 days since its release last week.

As the copycat controversy flared up, reports said on Jan. 2 that Chinese theaters would remove “Yin-Yang Master” from cinemas since Jan. 4.

The rumors of the removal have circulated on Weibo ever since.

Chengdu Economic Daily reported Monday that many cinemas in Chengdu and Sichuan had not received any official notice of removing the film while some theaters said that the reason for not screening the film on Jan. 4 was the box office.

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Feb.5. However, the controversy has drawn much attention on whether it would stream on Netflix as scheduled.