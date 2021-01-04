JJ Lin shares jaw-dropping view of ‘sunrise’ from Taipei luxury condo

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Singaporean singer JJ Lin (林俊傑) posted a stunning sunrise view from his luxury home in Taipei Neihu, drawing much attention from his fans on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer shared a sunrise photo with the caption “Today’s Sunrise” and hashtag #nofilter.

Against the backdrop of countless mountains, the sun’s golden rays are seen giving a bright color through the clouds to the buildings in the city.

In 2019, it was reported that JJ Lin spent NT$203 million (US$7.22 million) to buy a luxury condo on the 25th floor of a Neihu property under the name of “JFJ Productions.”

Many have praised the breathtaking sunrise photo in response to the post, while others said that they are amazed by Lin’s photography skills.