President Tsai congratulates US House speaker on successful re-election bid

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Democratic congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s recent re-election as Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Tsai’s congratulatory tweet read: “Congratulations to @SpeakerPelosi on your re-election as Speaker of the House.”

“Your commitment to democracy & civil liberties is truly admirable, & with your help, we will continue to build a stronger #Taiwan–#US partnership based on these shared values,” she added.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi successfully retained her hold on the House’s top job Sunday but ahead of her is the challenge of producing legislation to tackle the pandemic and revive the economy while leading the chamber’s narrowest majority in two decades.

The new Congress convened Sunday, just two days after lawmakers wrapped up their contentious previous session and with COVID-19 guidelines requiring testing and masks for House members.

There was widespread mask-wearing and far fewer lawmakers and guests in the chamber than usual. It was a scene unimaginable two years ago when the last Congress commenced before the pandemic struck.

As usual, the House was using its first vote to elect its speaker. Pelosi, who has led House Democrats since 2003 and is the only woman to be speaker, was widely expected to retain her post despite grumbling among some Democrats, a slim 222-211 edge over Republicans and a handful of absences because of the coronavirus. There were two vacancies in the 435-member House.

“No one counts better in the House of Representatives than Nancy Pelosi,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in an interview, describing her vote-counting skills. “And she has earned the right to continue to lead the House forward because of an incredible track record of success in the midst of turbulent times in getting things done for everyday Americans,” said Jeffries, a member of his party’s leadership and a leading contender to replace her whenever Pelosi steps down.

To be reelected, Pelosi needed a majority of votes cast for specific candidates and could afford to lose only a handful of Democratic votes. House rules give her a bit of wiggle room because lawmakers who are absent or who vote “present” are not counted in the total number of those voting.