Foldable iPhone prototypes passed Foxconn durability tests: Reports

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The hinge-on-hinge system that Apple is allegedly developing for two different iPhones is complete, according to news reports which indicate that Foxconn has successfully tested two prototypes.

It is unclear whether the two devices tested have different hinge systems, but the test devices are said to be similar in size and shape to the iPhone 5S with a 5.5-inch display. The main purpose of the tests was to evaluate the service life of a hinge system developed by Apple, MacRumors said.

A news report in November said Apple sent both folding iPhones to Foxconn to test the durability of its folding bearings, which have had more than 100,000 openings and closures to date.

It seems likely that work on the foldable iPhone has made significant progress, but the United Daily News predicts it will not hit the market until 2022 or 2023 at the earliest. Apple has so far applied for a patent for foldable devices at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO).

Based on Apple’s previous product developments, observers remarked that Apple has never been the first to launch a new technology, but it has always been the first to ensure its best performance.

Apple was not the first to launch a true wireless Bluetooth headset (TWS), or a smartwatch, but they are now the industry leaders, the United Daily News remarked.

The reason Apple’s development of folding phones is being taken seriously is that it will confirm that the market is moving in the right direction for folding phones and will attract more industry players to invest.