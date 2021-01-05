「K歌運將」登上衛報！外媒大讚：台灣是KTV王國 | Taiwanese ‘karaoke taxi driver’ featured in British media

【看CP學英文】「K歌運將」涂清涼在計程車上裝有唱歌設備，只要乘客在車上K歌就能得到優惠，甚至反能得到現金獎勵，這位運將近日更登上英國《衛報》，紅到全球。

The “Karaoke taxi driver” Tu Ching-liang, has installed singing equipment in the cab, and passengers who sing in the taxi can get discounts and even cash rewards.

The famous taxi driver was recently featured in the British newspaper “The Guardian” and became an overnight sensation.

《衛報》特派記者特別專訪涂清涼，1月4日的報導中寫道，記者親自體驗坐上台北「K歌運將」的車，車上儀錶板裝上粉色霓虹燈，車內裝潢氣氛相當溫馨。

According to the report published on Jan. 4, The Guardian’s correspondent Helen Davidson interviewed Tu and experienced the special ride in person.

With pink neon lights on the dashboard, the cab is filled with a warm and inviting atmosphere.

報導中介紹道，在這座愛唱歌的城市，你到處都能找到卡拉ok，就連計程車也不例外。

The report reads that in a city that loves to sing, you can find karaoke just about anywhere, including numerous taxis.

「甚至在當地計程車app上，在『英語司機』、『無障礙』選項旁，還有一個『卡拉ok』的選項。」

“The local taxi app even has ‘karaoke’ as a selection alongside ‘English-speaking driver’ or ‘wheelchair accessible.”

受訪影片中，涂清涼笑著說，沒有人像我一樣幸運，每天出門上班，卻沒賺一毛錢。他續談道：「我已經開車開了27年，給乘客錢給了8年(作為唱歌獎賞)，拍影片拍了6年。截自目前已經拍了一萬支影片了。」

In the video, Tu said laughingly: “No one is as lucky as me, walking out the door every day rushing to go to work and not make any money.”

He continued: “I’ve been driving a taxi for 27 years, giving money (as rewards for singing karaoke) for eight years, and filming videos for six years. I’ve filmed 10,000 videos,” he says.

涂清涼經客人同意，會將影片上傳到YouTube，目前累積萬支影片，其中有數支影片點閱破2百萬。

Tu uploaded the video to YouTube with the passengers’ consent, where it has accumulated 10,000 videos and several of them have over 2 million views.

他表示許多客人害羞不好意思唱歌，但就是要「訓練他們膽量成為明星。」

He said most people are embarrassed to sing, but it is to “train them to become a superstar.”

談到這幾年下來有遇到什麼問題，涂清涼說：「台灣人愛唱歌，所以很多計程車都有裝卡拉ok設備，但要像我一樣同時唱歌加上錄影不簡單。而且因為我把喇叭裝在外面，警察會罰，這樣做也滿困難的。」

Speaking of the difficulties he had encountered, “Taiwanese love singing,” he said, “It’s normal there are many taxis with karaoke. But it’s hard to both film and sing, like what I do.”

He added that the police would fine him for installing speakers outside, which is very difficult.

經過這次訪問，這位「K歌運將」涂清涼著實成為了「國際網紅」。

After the feature story, the “karaoke taxi driver” really became an “international influencer.”

採訪涂清涼的記者Helen Davidson也在個人推特貼文寫道，「這真的是我工作有始以來最有趣也最難堪的一次，請看影片、文章，也別叫再唱一次卡拉ok。」

Helen Davidson also shared the story and video on her Twitter account on Monday.

“This was both one of the funniest and most humiliating days at work I’ve ever had. Please enjoy the video and story and never ask me to do karaoke again,” the tweet reads.