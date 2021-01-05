老外看台灣／ 美軍駐台中文單字拼音超狂　老外笑瘋：到底是哪國語言｜Old ‘Chinese lesson’ for U.S. Air Force amuse and confuse foreigners

【看CP學英文】美軍於民國52年至68年間進駐台中清泉崗基地，長達16年的時間使其成為美軍駐台最久單位。然而，剛到的軍人，人生地不熟除外，語言也一竅不通。

Taichung’s Ching Chuan Kang Air Base (清泉崗基地) hosted the U.S. Air Force for the duration of 16 years (from 1963 to 1979), making it the longest U.S. military presence in Taiwan.

However, during that time, foreign airmen found themselves in a completely alien environment with an equally unfamiliar language.

近期，一位外國網友便挖出中華民國空軍當年於美軍圖書刊登的中文和台語簡易單字、句子海報，引網友熱議。

Recently, a member of the foreign community came across a “Chinese lesson” published by the Republic of China Air Force for the exhibition “American Footsteps in Taiwan” which was held in 2011.

As the Chinese lesson was written entirely in English, many social media users tried their hand at “decoding” it to understand what they were trying to teach the U.S. Air Force.

許多在台外國網友努力挑戰只看英文拼音揣測中文意思，然而到了「是」字時，許多人看到拼音的”Shrr”不禁提問當年的單字表是否為另一位在台不久的外國人寫的。

Many of the social media users who had been in Taiwan some time undertook the challenge, but when they encountered the word “Shrr” for “yes” in Chinese, they began to speculate whether the Chinese lesson was actually written by another foreigner.

一名網友表示最喜歡「什麼啊」(”Semoah”)，而另一位則表示「我」的 (“WAW”) 拼法不僅聽起來一點也不像，連寫出來的樣子都有點像表情符號，讓他們更加好奇當年的軍隊到底怎麼學中文的。

One commented that they especially loved “Semoah” for “what” in Chinese, while another claimed “WAW” as their favorite for the word “I” but did point out that it looked more like an emoji then it sounded like the correct word.

This led many others to question how the air force actually managed to communicate in Chinese at the time.

更有人點出這樣的「中文教學海報」應該取名為「如何以最重的外語口音唸中文」。

Others also suggested that the “Chinese Lesson” poster should be changed to “How to speak Chinese with a laughably stereotypical foreigner accent.”

另外，也有網友開玩笑的點出當年的必學單字中，大家最會用到的應該就是”P Joe”「啤酒」了。

In addition, some social media users jokingly pointed out that among the “necessary words” to learn back then, the one that people would use most was “P Joe” for “beer”.

更有一名德州的網友分享自己試圖以最重的德州美語腔調唸表單上的單字，並對於當年來台的美軍表示同情。

One social media user from Texas even shared their own experience of trying to read the words with the heaviest Texas-American accent they could muster, and expressed sympathy for the U.S. troops who came to Taiwan.

即便如此，除了最令人困惑的「太熱」(”Tie Juah”)，結合了中文和台語外，大部分的外國網友最終成功的猜出大部分拼音所對照的中文字和句子。

Even so, most eventually succeeded in guessing the Chinese characters and sentences corresponding to most of the pinyin, except for the most confusing one, “It’s hot” (“Tie Juah”), which combines both Chinese and Taiwanese.