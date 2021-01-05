China Airlines co-pilot violated quarantine to go golfing

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A co-pilot of China Airlines flouted quarantine regulations to go golfing, local Chinese-langugage media reported on Tuesday.

China Airlines released a statement earlier today that the employee is currently under investigation and added that should the reports be proven true, they may face suspension or be terminated.

The airlines went on to explain their full cooperation with regulations set by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), including directing flight personnel to an individual passageway after landing and sending them to quarantine hotels by assigned cars.

Each is assigned their own rooms and are not allowed outside during quarantine, China Airlines said.

They also utilize the help of both CCTV cameras and hotel access keys to follow up on employees’ activities.

Temperatures are taken daily and employees under self-health management are encouraged to wear masks and avoid going to unnecessary, crowded areas.

According to various reports, the accused co-pilot has acknowledged breaching quarantine measures and a panel is being assembled to discuss further repercussions.