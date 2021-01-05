Taiwan confirms two imported COVID-19 cases from U.S.

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 more imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 817.

Both cases recently returned from the U.S., with case 817 being a Taiwanese woman in her seventies and case 818, a Taiwanese woman in her twenties.

Case No. 817 reported to have experienced a sore throat and a slight cough on Jan. 1 and returned to Taiwan on Jan. 3 with her family.

She submitted negative test results taken three days before boarding the flight and alerted health authorities of her symptoms when she landed.

She was tested at the airport and the infection was confirmed today.

Three possible contacts have also been listed by the CECC and are under quarantine, among which one is a family member.

A family member of case 817 reportedly showed symptoms of a runny and stuffy nose but tested negative for the virus. Health authorities are following up on any subsequent developments.

Like Case No. 817, Case No. 818 is an expat in the U.S. and developed symptoms including a runny and stuffy nose in early December of 2020.

She tested for the virus on Dec. 15, Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 while in the U.S. but the results all came back negative.

She then lost her sense of smell on Jan.2 and returned to Taiwan with a family member the next day.

Though she also submitted negative test results, she reported her recently developed symptoms to health authorities immediately upon landing.

She was tested at the airport and the infection was also confirmed today.

Eight possible contacts have since been listed by the CECC including the family member who traveled with her.

As with case 817, case 818’s family member also experienced a runny and stuffy nose, but tested negative for the virus. Health authorities are following up on any subsequent developments.

As of press time, 817 cases have been confirmed so far, including 722 imported cases, 56 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 697 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.